Anna Jaques Hospital Grant to Link House Backs Regional Mental Health, Substance Abuse Programs

Anna Jaques Hospital recently awarded a three-year grant through its community-based Health Initiative to Link House to support mental health and substance use initiatives.

The approximately $82,000 grant enables Amesbury-based Link House to implement Wellness Delivered, a comprehensive behavioral health education program. The program seeks to expand the reach of Link House’s outpatient services to low-resourced populations in Haverhill, Salisbury, Amesbury, Newburyport and Merrimac.

“Anna Jaques Hospital is committed to supporting programs that positively and meaningfully improve the lives of our community members,” said Dr. Glenn Focht, president of Anna Jaques Hospital. “We are thrilled to support Link House in its efforts to assist vulnerable populations by educating individuals and addressing mental health and substance use needs throughout the region.”

“We are grateful for the chance to partner with Anna Jaques Hospital on this initiative that will allow us to get out into the community to meet with people where they live,” said Link House Executive Director Chris Turner. “It is a great opportunity to talk about behavioral health issues that affect us all in community settings and to be able to respond directly to people about their concerns and challenges.”

Link House staff, including program directors, residential program managers and clinicians, will offer 15 programs at easily accessed gathering spaces such as libraries, senior centers, schools, houses of worship and other frequented community spaces. The grant also supports continuing education unit training for community health and safety professionals, including therapists, educators and first responders.