Whittier Birthplace's Virtual Lecture Series to Feature History of Rocks Village Neighborhood

Rocks Village Toll House after it was moved and in the condition it was found by Henry Ford, who visited Whittier Birthplace in 1927. (From the Collections of The Henry Ford.)

(See also, “Henry Ford Buys a Piece of Whittierland During 1928 City Visit.”)

Lydia Harris and Susan Bailey of the Rocks Village Memorial Association discuss “A History of the Rocks Village Neighborhood in Haverhill” during the March edition of Whittier Birthplace’s Virtual Lecture Series.

Harris and Bailey talk about connecting Whittier to Rocks Village through the poem, “The Countess.” Topics include Dr. Weld; the countess herself; the De Poyens; Blacksmiths; witches; toll keepers, the ferry, the bridge, taverns, churches and the Merrimack River. Some myths will be also highlighted and claims disputed.

The lecture takes place Thursday, March 28, from 7-8 p.m., online. There is a suggested donation of $10 per household. There’s more at whittierbirthplace.org/events.

