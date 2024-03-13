Merrimack Valley Chamber Seeking Exhibitors Before Friday’s Early Bird Deadline

A previous Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce expo. (Courtesy photograph.)

The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce is signing up exhibitors for its Spring Business Expo, Health and Wellness Fair taking place April 3.

Exhibitors receive 8- by 6- foot tables and two chairs with optional double or corner booths, breakfast, hot lunch and after-expo networking and other benefits. Standard spaces for Chamber members are $325 if ordered before Friday, March 15, or $425 after. Non-members pay $425 before Friday and $525 afterwards.

The Spring Business Expo, Health and Wellness Fair takes place Wednesday, April 3, from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m., at Michael’s Function Hall, 12 Alpha St., off Routes 110-113, Haverhill. Exhibit viewing is free and open to the public.

Exhibitor reservations may be made online at MerrimackValleyChamber.com or by calling 978-686-0900.

