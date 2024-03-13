20 Veterans Use New Service to Access VA; Haverhill Center Seeks Grant to Hire Transportation Help

After its launch three months ago, 20 veterans are now traveling to the Bedford VA through a free, door-to-door Merrimack Valley Transit—or MeVa Transit—mini bus.

Speaking during the Haverhill City Council meeting last night, MeVa Assistant General Manager Juan Guillermo said Bedford lies outside of MeVa’s jurisdiction, and received state money for the service, as WHAV reported. He added that MeVa recently donated a van to the Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, which is based in Haverhill.

William Kelly, executive director of the outreach center, told councilors transportation services are essential for low-income or unhoused veterans because they often struggle to physically reach programs that can help them. They might not have a car, know how to use a computer to make a reservation online, or have a phone number where they can consistently be reached.

“Our clientele are typically so low-income that transportation—to and from the resource that they so desperately need—in many cases, is one of the hardest parts of the equation,” Kelly said.

To address the problem, Kelly said the outreach center is looking for grants to hire a transportation coordinator who would search for more programs like MeVa’s. He gave an example of how the issue plays out at one of the center’s facilities in Haverhill, The Mansion, which houses 21 veterans in single-occupancy rooms.

“Even though the support might be right in Haverhill, they can’t walk there,” he said. “So, actually getting a ride, as simple as that, is one of the most vexing issues we have,” he said.

Councilor Devan M. Ferreira, who put the item on the agenda with councilor Ralph T. Basiliere, said she was struck by the size of Haverhill’s veteran population, which she guessed was around 8,000. Basiliere chimed in the last number he heard was 8,300.

During a visit to the outreach center’s food bank, Basiliere said he learned that, of the 110 veterans there that day, 104 were elderly. “Our veteran population is not only about double the size of the national average for a city our size, it’s also very much an elderly population, and I’d like us to just be mindful of that as we strive to provide them services in the future,” he said.

Veterans are picked up at their homes or any other location within MeVa’s service area and ride with others to the VA Bedford Healthcare System. According to Guillermo, there is one trip to Bedford on Wednesday and Friday mornings, and one return trip in the afternoon. Hours are flexible and vary according to appointments. Veterans and their families may register by calling 978-469-6878 option #3.