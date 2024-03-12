Whittier Tech Plans Inaugural Community Career Fair March 21

Local businesses are invited to participate in Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School’s inaugural Community Career Fair.

The free event is open to all high school seniors within the 11 communities that represent Whittier Tech. The fair provides an opportunity for students to connect with industry professionals and learn about potential career paths.

“I think the fair will be a great opportunity for students to explore different career options and learn from valued professionals, and I encourage businesses to submit their applications soon,” said Superintendent Maureen Lynch.

Close to 50 businesses are registered so far to attend and include industries from cosmetology to general health and engineering to technology, and including companies such as Ulta Beauty, Milltown Health and Rehabilitation and the Massachusetts Water Works Association.

Those attending include members of the school’s Career Technical Initiative, aimed at providing students with access to training programs in fields such as welding, carpentry, culinary arts and electrical work.

The fair takes place Thursday, March 21, from 6-8 p.m. in the school gymnasium. Interested businesses may apply by completing an online form.