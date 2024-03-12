Truck Fuel Tank Leak Slows Morning Commute Monday on Route 125 in Haverhill

Cleanup of 40-50 gallons of leaked fuel from a punctured tank slowed traffic along Route 125 Monday morning in Ward Hill.

Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien said the driver of a tractor-trailer combination reported the leak around 5:30 a.m. from his truck’s own tank and not from cargo.

“A manhole cover popped up and damaged the saddle tank on the truck which is the truck’s fuel tank,” O’Brien told WHAV. He said the fuel leaked out slowly. Because the section of the street near Rogers Spring Hill Garden Center is state-owned, the Department of Environmental protection supervised the cleanup.

Haverhill Police limited traffic to one lane and advised drivers to find an alternative route if possible.