Pentucket Bank Promotes Denu to Executive Vice President and CFO

Karl Denu was recently promoted to executive vice president and chief financial officer at Pentucket Bank.

Denu has more than 22 years of banking experience and most recently as senior vice president and CFO at Pentucket Bank. In his new role, he manages staff and activities of finance and assumes responsibility for directing accounting and financial reporting. Denu is responsible for keeping the CEO and president informed of major operational developments, consulting with them regarding major decisions affecting the bank, overseeing management of the bank’s investment portfolio and making financial and other presentations to the executive committee and board of directors.

He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin—La Crosse. He is active in the community serving on the Fiscal Advisory Committee of the Town of Derry, N.H., where he resides with his family.