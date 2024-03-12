Haverhill City Council to Hear Plans for Vietnam War Veterans Day, Transportation Options

Haverhill’s military veterans will be on the minds of Haverhill city councilors tonight as they learn of preparations for Vietnam War Veterans Day and receive an update on public transportation options available for veterans.

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Commissioner Linda Gambino Baxter is scheduled to give an update on plans to honor and thank veterans who served during the conflict. Baxter was invited by Mayor Melinda E. Barrett, City Council President Thomas J. Sullivan and Councilor Ralph T. Basiliere, chairman of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Ad Hoc Commission.

Haverhill’s celebration takes place Friday, March 29, 10 a.m., at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Mill Brook Park, near the entrance to Plug Pond.

President Richard M. Nixon declared the first Vietnam Veterans Day March 29, 1974. It became an officially recognized date with passage of the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act in 2017.

Basiliere and Councilor Devan M. Ferreira also plan to introduce Veterans Northeast Outreach Center Executive Director William Kelly and Merrimack Valley Transit Administrator Noah Berger to discuss “coordinated efforts to provide transportation for veterans.”

As WHAV previously reported, MeVa Transit’s VA Bedford mediMeVa was launched to give veterans free door-to-door ride service to the VA Bedford Healthcare System,

The Haverhill City Council meets tonight at 7, remotely and in-person at the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. Council Chambers, room 202, Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St. As a public service, 97.9 WHAV plans to carry the meeting live.