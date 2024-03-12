Groveland Police Investigating Report of Armed Man on Foot Approaching Driver

Groveland police are investigating a driver’s report of being approached by an armed man early Monday morning.

Police Chief Jeffrey T. Gillen said the unnamed motorist told police he was driving around 5:30 a.m., along Salem Street near Route 97, when a man on foot “approached him, carrying a firearm, ordering the motorist to stop and turn his car around.” The driver said he drove away and was unharmed.

Gillen added, “Groveland Police Department has not been able to substantiate the report, however the department continues to investigate.” Police said available surveillance video footage from the area neither show the driver nor an armed individual anytime Monday morning.

The incident remains under investigation.