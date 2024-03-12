Atkinson’s Kimball Library Displays Works by Haverhill Artist Pixie Yates During March

Paintings by New York City and Haverhill-based artist Pixie Yates are on display this month at Atkinson’s Kimball Library.

Yates, a designer and an illustrator and educator, shows her original watercolors and acrylics illustrating “color-drenched flowers, seagrass, sunsets, cafes and shop windows, cocktails, perfume bottles and more.” According to her biography, “Inspired by urban life, everyday objects and the natural world particularly her childhood summers in Cape May Point, N.J., Pixie is known for her dreamy, effervescent, color-drenched style that invokes a sense of style and delight.”

Works are on display Mondays through Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.- 8 p.m.; Fridays, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., at Kimball Library meeting room, 5 Academy Ave., Atkinson, N.H.