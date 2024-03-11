Police Arrest Haverhill Man, 22, for Alleged Murder of 21-Year-Old in North Andover

A 22-year-old Haverhill man was arrested Monday night for the alleged murder of another Haverhill man, age 21, who was found dead in North Andover.

Derick Moncion was charged with shooting and killing Jaeby Ortiz Ruiz early Sunday morning, according to Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and North Andover Police Chief Charles Gray Monday night.

Ortiz Ruiz’ body was discovered by police in the area of Riverview Street in North Andover.

A warrant charging Moncion with murder was applied for, and granted, Monday afternoon and he was arrested Monday night.

Moncion is expected to be arraigned Tuesday morning in Lawrence District Court. Assistant District Attorney Michael Sheehan is expected to serve as the Essex County prosecutor.

The investigation is ongoing by the Essex County District Attorney’s office State Police Detective Unit and detectives from the North Andover, Lawrence and Haverhill Police Departments.