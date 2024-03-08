Routhier Joins River Run Bancorp MHC as Senior Vice President, Director of Marketing

Vickie Routhier has joined the parent company of Pentucket Bank as senior vice president, director of marketing.

Routhier will spearhead marketing campaigns, align strategies with organizational goals and optimize campaign performance through data analytics at River Run Bancorp MHC. Officials said her expertise will benefit not only River Run, but also its affiliate banks Newburyport Bank and Pentucket Bank.

Routhier brings more than 21 years of banking expertise to her role, with a wealth of experience contributing to multiple community banks in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. She has attended the American Bankers Association School of Bank Marketing and Management, as well as the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking with a Wharton School Leadership Certificate. She is secretary of the New England Financial Marketing Association Board of Directors as well as co-chair of the organization’s Programming Committee. She resides with her family in Strafford, N.H.