Haverhill’s Fifth Annual Preschool Resource Fair Set for March 16

Parents and guardians have an opportunity to learn about preschool programs and kindergarten registration for this fall during the upcoming Haverhill’s Fifth Annual Preschool Resource Fair.

There will also be free early learning activities for families.

The fair, organized by a coalition known as the Early Learning Leadership Team, takes place Saturday, March 16, from 9-11 a.m., at Hunking School, 480 S. Main St., Haverhill.

Those seeking more information may email Brianna Trudel at [email protected].