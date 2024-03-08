Groveland Firefighters Keyes and Paolino Graduate from Academy

Groveland firefighters Alex Keyes and Brady Paolino were among the 32 graduates from 12 departments who graduated from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy’s Call/Volunteer Training Program Class 109.

Graduates received certificates of completion at a ceremony Wednesday night at Lynnfield Middle School, presided over by state Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine and Academy leadership.

“The training is both rigorous and rewarding and I look forward to seeing them grow in their careers here in Groveland,” said Groveland Fire Chief Robert Valentine.

Nearby, Georgetown firefighter Andrew Gibson also graduated from the Academy.

Graduates complete 240 hours of training, all on nights and weekends. To graduate, they must demonstrate proficiency in life safety, search and rescue, ladder operations, water supply, pump operation and fire attack techniques. Upon completion of the training, they have also met the standards of National Fire Protection Association 1001.

During the 16-week training program, participants learn the basic skills they need to respond to emergencies, including lessons on fire behavior and suppression, public fire education, hazardous material incident mitigation, flammable liquids, stress management and self-rescue techniques. The program involves classroom instruction, physical fitness training, firefighter skills training and live firefighting practice.

Other graduates of Class 109 represent the fire departments of Boxford, Essex, Hamilton, Lynnfield, Middleton, Nahant, Rowley, Topsfield and Wenham.

The Academy, a division of the Department of Fire Services, has offered the program since 2003. About 3,000 call and volunteer recruits have graduated since.