U.S. Rep. Trahan to Deliver Northern Essex Community College Commencement Address in May

Congresswoman Lori Trahan will address the more than 400 Northern Essex Community College graduates this spring during the 62nd annual Commencement Ceremony.

Trahan, who was born in Lowell and raised in a working-class family, was the first in her family to graduate college.

“Congresswoman Trahan understands, from a very personal perspective, the transformative power of higher education,” says Northern Essex President Lane A. Glenn. “She sees how a community college like Northern Essex can pivot to directly and effectively address the workforce needs of our communities and students. We look forward to her sharing her inspirational story with the class of 2024.”

As a member of the House Education and Labor Committee, Trahan has been an advocate for supporting public schools, making college more affordable and accessible and ensuring fair wages and opportunities for the workforce in Massachusetts’ 3rd District.

Shortly after her election in 2019, Trahan visited the college’s Lawrence campus. She met with students, toured the facilities and pledged her support for the school and its critical role in the communities she serves. “If we’re going to set everyone up for financial success, we need to support our community colleges,” she said during the visit.

Since then, the college says, Trahan secured hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding for local infrastructure projects, small businesses, workforce training programs, community organizations and more. Glenn says most recently they’ve discussed the Workforce Pell Act, which would allow Pell Grants to support students enrolled in high-quality, short-term education programs that align with the most in-demand careers.

The 62nd Annual Commencement Ceremony will also feature a student speaker selected by faculty and staff and the presentation of awards, including the Outstanding Alumni Award, Social Justice Award and Emeritus.

Commencement takes place Saturday, May 18, at 11 a.m., on the Haverhill campus of Northern Essex Community College. Students and their families will gather under a tent for the occasion.