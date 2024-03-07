Temple Emanu-El Presents ‘Untold Story of the Ferramonti Concentration Camp’ March 10

WHAV News Staff By |

(File photograph.)

As part of its mission, WHAV provides information and resources targeting health and wellness, food insecurity, after-school programs, education and housing to residents of Greater Haverhill and the Merrimack Valley. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other announcements, click on the image.

Rabbi Barbara Aiello tells “The Untold Story of the Ferramonti Concentration Camp—How Italian Soldiers and Local Villagers Saved Jews from Nazi Deportation” during a talk this Sunday.

The Adult Education Program at Haverhill’s Temple Emanu-El is presenting the talk Sunday, March 10, beginning with a continental breakfast at 9:30 a.m. and presentation at 10 at Temple Emanu-El, 514 Main St., Haverhill.

A donation of $10 per person is suggested. Last minute walk-ins are welcome, but participants are asked to help with planning by contacting the Temple office by emailing [email protected] or calling 978-373-3861.

Comments are closed.