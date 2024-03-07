Temple Emanu-El Presents ‘Untold Story of the Ferramonti Concentration Camp’ March 10

Rabbi Barbara Aiello tells “The Untold Story of the Ferramonti Concentration Camp—How Italian Soldiers and Local Villagers Saved Jews from Nazi Deportation” during a talk this Sunday.

The Adult Education Program at Haverhill’s Temple Emanu-El is presenting the talk Sunday, March 10, beginning with a continental breakfast at 9:30 a.m. and presentation at 10 at Temple Emanu-El, 514 Main St., Haverhill.

A donation of $10 per person is suggested. Last minute walk-ins are welcome, but participants are asked to help with planning by contacting the Temple office by emailing [email protected] or calling 978-373-3861.