‘Notes on the World Around Us’ Opens Next Thursday at SJ Art Consulting Gallery

A two-person exhibition, featuring original drawings by Ingrid Ludt and Sand T Kalloch, opens next Thursday in downtown Haverhill.

SJ Art Consulting presents “Notes on the World Around Us,” with an opening reception Thursday, March 14, from 5-8 p.m., at its gallery, 43 Washington St., Haverhill. The two series of drawings by Ludt and Kalloch tell stories related to physical places and objects, real and in one’s minds’ eye.

The gallery says Kalloch’s abstract series utilizes wax pastels, graphite, conte and ink to ruminate on the concept of “A Mile Long.” It adds, Ludt’s ink and pencil drawings capture the essence of physical forms by focusing on their outer edges.

The public is invited to attend the opening reception. Both artists will be in attendance and refreshments will be served.

SJ Art Consulting was established in 2013 by owner and founder Sarah LoVasco for residential design, curatorial and installation work.