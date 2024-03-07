Haverhill Social Security Office Quietly Moves to Medical Offices Next to Holy Family Hospital

(Additional photograph below.)

Area residents were recently surprised to find the Haverhill Social Security office quietly moved from federal government-owned space to a rental suite on the grounds of Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill.

Although the brick building at the corner of Main and Fountain Streets remains lit and marked as the Social Security Administration, paper signs taped to its doors indicate the office moved last week.

The new office for applying for a Social Security number or obtaining retirement benefits is on the fourth floor of the Merrimack Medical Center office building at 62 Brown St., Haverhill. Unlike the familiar 367 Main St. building, built in 1968 and managed by the U.S. General Services Administration, there is little exterior signage.

Annapolis, Md.-based Thomas Park Investments and Chicago-based Echo Development Group bought the 55,000-square-foot medical building in 2021 from Healthpeak Properties that was under lease to Steward Holy Family Hospital.

Social Security Regional Communications Director LaShonda Downing confirmed, by providing a press release at WHAV’s request, the move took effect Monday, Feb. 26. The release adds “the new permanent location is accessible by public transit, and public parking is readily available.” The telephone number remains 866-964-4324.

Downing did not answer questions about the status of the former property. However, General Services Administration notes before it disposes of federal property, the agency using it must declare it “excess.” It is then offered to another federal agency that may have an interest or make it available to made available for other uses through “public benefit conveyance, including homeless use, negotiated sales or public sales” based on its highest and best use.

The agency says the property could be made available for a city or state use at “appraised fair market value.” The Haverhill assessor’s office values the building at about $1 million.