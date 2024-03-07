Feds Allege Haverhill Man Stole $50,000 Intended to Help Veterans at Risk of Suicide.

A 48-year-old Haverhill man was arrested by the FBI Tuesday for allegedly stealing $50,000 intended to help veterans at risk of suicide.

David Duren, also known as Dawud Hakiem Duren, was arrested by special agents with FBI Boston and the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Office of the Inspector General. New Hampshire U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young made the announcement first, saying only that “a Massachusetts man was indicted in connection with defrauding a nonprofit health care provider to obtain funds designated for reducing suicide rates among veterans.” The FBI later identified Duren as a Haverhill resident.

According to court records, Duren was a program manager for a nonprofit health care provider in Nashua, N.H. He was in charge of overseeing a program paid by a $750,000 Staff Sergeant Fox Suicide Prevention Grant. At Duren’s recommendation, the health care provider hired a company called “E3 Foundation,” purportedly led by a “Dr. Michael Rapp,” to provide services with the grant. Instead, Feds allege Duren controlled E3 Foundation and was posing as a physician on emails and calls. He was able to obtain almost $50,000 and tried to obtain an additional $25,000 before being discovered. Officials charge that Duren misused the Staff Sergeant Fox program money on personal purchases, including landscaping, a Royal Caribbean cruise and payments to models on OnlyFans.com.