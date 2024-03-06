Riverwalk Seeks Used Wheelchair Donations for Refurbishment Under Wheels for the World Program

Riverwalk Innovation District in Lawrence is asking for donations of used wheelchairs this month on behalf of the Joni and Friends’ “Wheels for the World” program.

The team at Riverwalk will collect manual, adult and pediatric wheelchairs and wheelchair footrests. They can be dropped off at Lupoli Companies, 290 Merrimack St., second floor, Lawrence. They note an estimated 75,000 wheelchairs are thrown away each year, in the United States, while 20 million people worldwide desperately need a wheelchair.

All wheelchairs collected will then be transported to Wheels for the World Restoration Centers, which are located in correctional facilities where inmates restore the wheelchairs to like-new condition. They are shipped to low-resource countries around the world. Teams made up of volunteer physical therapists and wheelchair mechanics then fit each wheelchair to every recipient and provide training in the wheelchair’s maintenance.

To arrange for a wheelchair drop off, contact Christie Cartwright by calling 978-681-7777 or emailing [email protected].

Tax deductible receipts will be provided.