Northern Essex Community College Athletics Hall of Fame to Induct Fowle, Maiola, Fenerci

Former cross-country standout Larry Fowle, national baseball player of the year Colby Maiola and men’s basketball standout Sercan Fenerci will be formally inducted this month into the Northern Essex Community College Athletics Hall of Fame.

The 2024 class will be the fifth induction class since the college created the Hall of Fame in 2019. Dinner ceremonies take place Wednesday, March 20, beginning at 6 p.m., in the Hartleb Technology Center on the Haverhill Campus. Tickets are $35 each and available online until Monday, March 11.

Fowle, a Haverhill native, has held the Northern Essex cross country school record since 2001 and is the only athlete to ever break the 27-minute mark for 8,000 meters at the college. His school record performance earned him NJCAA Athlete of the Week honors on Oct. 22, 2001. As a sophomore, he finished third in the NJCAA Northeast District meet and led the men’s cross-country team to their highest-ever team finish of 10th place at the NJCAA Nationals in San Antonio, Texas.

Maiola, a North Reading native, was the 2016 NJCAA National Player of the Year after leading the Knights to their first-ever appearance in the National Championship game as the Knights finished runner-up to Tyler Junior College of Texas. A two-time First Team All-Region 21 selection, he led the nation in 2016 in slugging percentage (.932), finished third in on-base percentage at .587 and batted .435 for the season with 29 extra base hits. He went on to play two more years for the UMass Lowell.

Fenerci, a Turkish native, started the international pipeline to Northern Essex basketball as he starred for the Knights during the 2003-04 season, earning First Team All-Region 21 honors as he finished fourth nationally in rebounding with 13.1 per game on his way to earning a full athletic scholarship to Angelo State University in Texas. Following college, Fenerci made basketball his career and currently serves as the owner and CEO of the Providence Pirates of the American Basketball Association. He also previously served as head coach at Lamar College and spent six years as assistant athletic director at Bunker Hill. He was named a Massachusetts High School Coach of the Year in his lone season at Acton-Boxborough.