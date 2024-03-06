Methuen Man, 28, Pleads Guilty to Selling Fentanyl, Other Drugs from Haverhill Stash House

Methuen Man, 28, Pleads Guilty to Selling Fentanyl from Haverhill Stash House

A 28-year-old Methuen man pleaded guilty Monday to drug conspiracy charges involving distribution of fentanyl, fentanyl analog and cocaine in Haverhill and Boxford.

Daniel Lopez-Gonzalez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, involving 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 100 grams or more of fentanyl analog. U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV scheduled sentencing for June 10. Lopez-Gonzalez was indicted in April 2023 along with Erickson Castro Perez and Gustavo Adolfo Reyes Gonzalez.

Between June 2022 and January 2023, Lopez-Gonzalez and his alleged associates sold fentanyl and fentanyl analog to police on six separate occasions in Haverhill and Boxford. During a search of a Haverhill-based stash location used by Lopez-Gonzalez and his alleged co-conspirators on Jan. 23, 2023, resulted in the seizure of additional quantities of fentanyl, fentanyl analog, cocaine and other narcotics. Additionally, an illegal firearm, ammunition, more than $35,000 in U.S. currency and two high-end watches were also seized from Lopez-Gonzalez home.

In total, approximately 2.5 kilograms of fentanyl or fentanyl analog was seized over the course of the investigation.

Daniel Lopez-Gonzalez is the second to plead guilty. Castro Perez pleaded guilty in February and is scheduled to be sentenced May 29.