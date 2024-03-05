CNA Stores Names Massachusetts Fallen Heroes as Recipient of Charity of the Month Donations

Massachusetts Fallen Heroes is CNA Stores’ Charity of the Month, highlighting the organization’s commitment to supporting Gold Star families.

CNA Stores, a veteran-owned cannabis company, with locations in Haverhill and Amesbury, sponsors charity jars benefitting a different nonprofit each month.

Massachusetts Fallen Heroes provides crucial support programs, event, and services aimed at fostering a sense of community among the diverse Gold Star population. CNA notes “At the heart of its mission is the pledge to fulfill the wishes of fallen heroes who expressed concern for their families’ welfare with the poignant request ‘If I don’t make it home, please make sure that you take care of my family.’”

Through its flagship initiative, the “Veterans Edge” program, Massachusetts Fallen Heroes delivers essential services and support to enhance Gold Star families’ quality of life. These include employment assistance, legal aid, healthcare provisions, housing support, educational opportunities and legislative advocacy.

By naming Massachusetts Fallen Heroes as the Charity of the Month, CNA Stores underscores its commitment to honoring the sacrifices of fallen heroes and ensuring that their families receive the care and support they deserve.