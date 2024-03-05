Bethany Community Services Plans Its First Golf Outing for May 13

Bethany Community Services, which operates Merrivista, Phoenix and Mission Towers senior housing, is planning its first Golf Outing for May in support of its Friends of Bethany Fund.

The Friends of Bethany Fund provides supportive resources for the close to 400 seniors who make a Bethany community their home. The fund helps pay for reduced-cost nutritious meals, low-cost transportation for medical appointments and a variety of events and activities, allowing Bethany residents living on restricted incomes to live independently.

“Many of our residents were born and raised in Haverhill and spent their lives working to support this community, and this is a great opportunity to give back and help support them,” said Bethany Community Services President and CEO Jered Stewart. He added, “The vast majority are living on fixed incomes and the cost increases we’ve all experienced these past few years have made things even harder for them. A golf outing is a fun way to enjoy a day together for a great cause, and we look forward to using all proceeds raised to directly support our residents who need it most.”

The Golf Outing, underwritten in part by Haverhill Bank, takes place Monday, May 13, at noon, at the Atkinson Resort and Country Club, 85 Country Club Drive, Atkinson, N.H. Registration takes place during a buffet lunch, followed by a 1:30 p.m. shotgun start and dinner at 6 p.m. There will be on-course competitions and awards will be given at the dinner with opportunities for raffle prizes and silent auction items.

Early Bird Registration is open through April 15 at $175 for a single player and $675 for a foursome. After April 15, the cost is $185 for single and $700 for a foursome. There is also an option to attend the dinner only for $50. Register online or contact Beth Grady by emailing [email protected] or calling 978-519-2557.