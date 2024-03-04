DA, Police Identify Man and Woman, Both 24, as Dying in Sunday Murder-Suicide in Haverhill

A young Haverhill couple were named late Monday afternoon as the man and woman who died in an apparent murder-suicide Sunday.

Loren Marino of Haverhill and Austin Amaral of North Providence, R.I., both 24 years old, died from gunshot wounds just before 6 p.m., Sunday, at 195 Broadway, said Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone in a joint statement. They did not specifically identify the shooter, but said a preliminary investigation suggests the pair as having “been in a dating relationship.”

Officials said Sunday that Haverhill Police went to the home after receiving a call around 5:43 p.m.to check the well-being of the residents.

Tucker and Pistone said “the investigation remains active and ongoing” by the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Essex County District Attorney’s office and Haverhill Police detectives.

Monday’s statement also asks the public to report victims of domestic violence. They asked that those suffering from domestic violence or aware of someone who is to call one of the Massachusetts multilingual, toll-free, statewide, around-the-clock domestic violence hotlines, SafeLink, 877-785-2020; Healing Abuse Working for Change, or HAWC, 800-547-1649; YWCA, 844-372-9922; or the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center, 978-388-1888.