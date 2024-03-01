Whittier Tech SkillsUSA Project Seniors Organize Meet Your Rep Fair at School

(Additional photograph below.)

Students at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School recently had a chance to meet with leaders and preregister to vote during a Meet Your Rep Fair.

Among those attending the Friday, Feb. 9, event were state Sens. Barry R. Finegold and Pavel M. Payano, state Rep. Kristin E. Kassner and Haverhill City Clerk Kaitlin M. Wright, a Whittier Tech alumnus.

“Democracy doesn’t come easy. It requires ‘active citizenship’ that includes taking the time to learn about issues affecting your community and identifying which politician or political party most deserves your vote,” said Superintendent Maureen Lynch.

The fair was organized as a SkillsUSA Project by senior students Gabriella Ortiz of Haverhill, Owen Brannelly of Amesbury and Katharine Rocco of Newburyport. The students took home a gold medal at the 2023 SkillsUSA Championships. Aligning with the SkillsUSA portfolio of the American Spirit, the purpose of the fair was to demonstrate a belief in the American way of life, key features of which include citizenship, patriotism and community service.

Lynch added, “Vo Tech schools such as Whittier Tech are well-placed to teach students about citizenship given that we bring together so many local businesses and community organizations.”