School Committee Submits Interest in State Repair Program for Silver Hill Roof

To meet a Massachusetts School Building Authority deadline, the Haverhill School Committee convened for less than five minutes last night to approve the Silver Hill School’s application for repairs to its 31-year-old roof.

Assistant Superintendent Michael J. Pfifferling read a statement on behalf of the body declaring its interest in the Accelerated Repair Program, and acknowledging that the Authority does not guarantee acceptance.

The repair falls under the Authority’s fifth priority, less important than more extreme issues like a school building in such bad condition as to threaten children’s’ health or suffering from overcrowding.

Explaining the category, Pfifferling said it relates to “replacement, renovation or modernization of school facility systems such as roofs, windows or boilers, heating and ventilation systems to increase the energy conservation and decrease energy related costs in the school facility.”

Being accepted might save taxpayers $1.5 million, according to member Richard J. Rosa, though he said it is too early to know the exact number. Haverhill city councilors on Tuesday also signed off on submitting the application.

Both the Silver Hill and William H. Moody Schools are undergoing boiler repairs through the same program, as WHAV reported. In 2019, Moody was offered assistance paying for a roof overhaul. The Moody project was completed in April 2023, according to Rosa.