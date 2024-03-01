Northern Essex Hosts Men’s and Women’s NJCAA Championships Tournament Semi-Finals and Finals

For the first time, Northern Essex Community College is set to the host the men’s and women’s NJCAA East District/Region 21 Championships Tournament Semi-Finals and Finals this weekend.

The 2024 tournament marks the first time both the men’s and women’s championships have been held at the same site since 2020. The tournament takes place Saturday and Sunday, March 2 and 3.

The Knights men’s basketball team earned the tournament’s top seed for the second consecutive season and advanced to the tournament’s final four by virtue of Wednesday night’s 93-61 quarterfinal victory over Roxbury. Luis Reynoso of Lawrence led the Knights with a 29-point, 15 rebound performance in the quarterfinal.

Northern Essex Community College is looking to become the first back-to-back Region 21/East District Champion since Springfield Tech accomplished the feat in 2003 and 2004.

Going into the tournament, the Knights lead the nation in scoring defense, holding the opponent to 61.5 points per game on the season while ranking second in rebounding with 57.7 rebounds per game.

On the women’s side, Northern Essex will be making their first postseason appearance since 2010 as the program returned this season after a 13-year hiatus. They will be the second seed and are led by the due of Mirelys Morales of Dracut and McKayla Dingle of Haverhill who are averaging 16.8 and 13.6 points per game respectively.

All games will be played at the Sport and Fitness on the Haverhill campus and admission is free throughout the weekend.