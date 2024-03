The Haverhill Council on Aging presents “Trivia and Tunes,” a free competition combining questions designed specifically for seniors with vintage music providing clues.

Trivia covers a broad variety of categories with musical clues from the likes of Sinatra, the Beatles, Rosemary Clooney and Elvis Presley. It takes place Tuesday, March 26, from 1-2 p.m., at the Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill.

Those wishing to reserve a spot may call Paula at 978-374-2390, ext. 3916.