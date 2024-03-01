Felter and McNeff Assume Senior Roles at Parent of Newburyport Bank and Pentucket Bank

Timothy Felter and Beth McNeff recently joined the parent company of Newburyport Bank and Pentucket Bank.

Felter was appointed senior executive vice president and chief financial officer, while McNeff was named senior vice president, chief human resources officer, according to Lloyd Hamm, CEO, and Jonathan Dowst, president of River Run Services, the shared services organization of River Run Bancorp, MHC.

Felter, of Newburyport, is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the Finance Division including capital management, financial reporting and income taxes; managing the investment portfolio and treasury function; and overseeing asset/liability management programs and strategies. He has more than 40 years of banking experience most recently as senior executive vice president and CFO at Newburyport Bank. He holds a bachelor’s in Accountancy from Bentley University and is also a certified public accountant. He is also active in the community currently serving on the board of directors and as chairman of the Finance Committee of Anna Jaques Hospital, and as past director and past president of Greater Lawrence Kiwanis.

“Tim has been an invaluable member of the senior management team at Newburyport Bank for many years, and likewise will be in his role with River Run,” said Hamm. He’s been instrumental in the growth of the bank in many aspects. And his knowledge of the business and the complex financial issues that surround it make him a superb choice to assume the added role at River Run.”

McNeff, of Stratham, N.H., manages the Human Resources Department to ensure optimum operating efficiency, assuming responsibility for employee recruitment/retention, compensation and benefit plan administration, employee relations, training and professional development, payroll and employee records maintenance. She is also responsible for performance management programs and employee engagement initiative, as well as human resource policies and procedures.

She has more than 15 years of banking experience most recently as senior vice president and human resources director at Newburyport Bank. She holds a bachelor’s from Fitchburg State University and has also completed coursework related to human resources at University of New Hampshire, Tulane University, Bryant University and Suffolk University.