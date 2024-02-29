Vargas Adds Bell Tower Commercial Real Estate Group to His Résumé

State Rep. Andy X. Vargas joined Bell Tower Commercial Real Estate Group in Lawrence as a sales agent, the company said Wednesday.

The firm, with offices in Lawrence and Lowell, offers commercial real estate services including brokerage, property management, project management and consulting. Bell Tower is led by President Gary Sidell and Principal Fred Faust. Sidell said Vargas brings extensive local market knowledge to help businesses grow throughout the Merrimack Valley.

“I have known Andy for years and am thrilled to have him join our team. He shares a vision and commitment to the betterment of local communities that we are passionate about,” he said.

Vargas, who continues to represent Haverhill in the legislature, said “Gary and Fred have tangibly strengthened the businesses, people and places of the Merrimack Valley in so many ways—it’s an honor to join a firm under their leadership. I look forward to growing in this role and continuing to contribute to the vitality of our region.”

Sidell cited Vargas’ role as “a recognized leader on zoning reform issues” and past experience in Greater Haverhill real estate, previous employment at Entrepreneurship for All and roles as a state representative and Haverhill city councilor.