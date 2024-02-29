‘Stella,’ Treated by MSPCA in Methuen, Becomes 20,000th Animal to Get Care Under Voucher Program

A cat named “Stella,” being treated at the MSPCA Nevin’s Farm in Methuen, Wednesday became the 20,000th animal to benefit from the Department of Agricultural Resources’ Spay/Neuter Voucher Program.

Since 2012, the Division of Animal Health has administered vouchers through the Massachusetts Animal Fund to pay for critical veterinary care for more than 13,300 cats and dogs owned by low-income Massachusetts residents, 3,600 cats and dogs housed in municipal animal control facilities, 1,100 community cats, and 2,400 cats and dogs in high-risk situations due to disease outbreaks or inhumane conditions. The program is paid by voluntary contributions on state income tax returns.

“This milestone highlights the success of an extremely effective local and state partnership that has benefitted communities across the state by promoting responsible pet ownership and improving animal welfare,” said Commissioner Ashley Randle. “Thank you to the 305 cities and towns and the 74 veterinary providers and municipal partners all over Massachusetts that have worked with us to get these important resources out to our animals in need.”

Stella’s voucher covered the cost of a spay surgery following the diagnosis of a life-threatening infection of Stella’s uterus known as pyometra. The veterinary team at the MSPCA Nevin’s Farm successfully completed the emergency voucher surgery.

The fund turns voluntary contributions on Line 33F of the Massachusetts State Income Tax Return into resources for the state’s most vulnerable pet population. The voucher program works with a collaborative network of municipal animal control officers (ACOs) and veterinary providers.

“The Mass Animal Fund program has been an amazing resource to rely on when we meet pet owners looking to have their animal spayed or neutered but are struggling to afford our standard low-cost surgery fees,” said MSPCA Director of Operations of the Animal Protection Division Bryn Rogers. “The Fund has played a particularly crucial role in helping pet owners facing an emergency medical care need for their pet like Stella and her family. We are so grateful to have the support of the vouchers and the Mass Animal Fund.”

The need for veterinary services in Massachusetts remains steady as the fund currently has more than 650 cats and dogs on the waitlist to receive voucher assistance in 2024. To keep up with the demand, the program is seeking new veterinary providers and municipal partners to join the network. Reimbursement rates were recently increased and, in 2023, partner responsibilities were clarified to ensure that veterinary providers are adequately compensated for their services and to give additional access options to underserved communities.

In addition to the Spay/Neuter Voucher Program, the program provides free training opportunities and support to Massachusetts animal control officers to better serve their communities and provide uniform enforcement of animal control laws.