Third Annual Northern Essex Community College Giving Day Supports Areas of Greatest Need

Northern Essex Community College is readying for its third annual Giving Day—a 24-hour fundraiser uniting alumni, friends, staff, faculty and students in supporting the college and its students.

Giving Day takes place Thursday, April 4, with themed challenges, prizes and more. The date is significant since more than 60 years ago, April 7 was the date students could first register for classes at the newly formed Northern Essex Community College.

Donors who contribute $50 or more will be eligible to receive a special prize. Donations are accepted online and at tables in the Dimitry Building on the Lawrence Campus and the Student Center and Spurk buildings on the Haverhill Campus, where there will be giveaways.

Money raised will go to the NECC Fund, which supports the college’s areas of greatest need. Gifts to the fund are unrestricted and may be immediately put to use to pay for resources and programs crucial to the success of students, faculty and staff. Historically, the NECC Fund has offered substantial support to such areas as student scholarships, innovation, academic programming, career programming and classroom resources. Recently, for example, the Internship Stipend Program provided up to $2,500 for students in unpaid or underpaid internships, clinicals or other experiential learning roles. Ten students were paid during the fall of 2023, and another group has just begun the program for the spring semester.