Reading Food Labels—Haverhill Council on Aging Explains What it All Means

WHAV News Staff By |

File photograph. (Image licensed by Ingram Image.)

As part of its mission, WHAV provides information and resources targeting health and wellness, food insecurity, after-school programs, education and housing to residents of Greater Haverhill and the Merrimack Valley. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other announcements, click on the image.

Those who read food labels and wonder what words like organic, grass-fed and non-GMO really mean have a chance to learn during a talk sponsored by the Haverhill Council on Aging.

AgeSpan’s Leigh Hartwell and Mariely Almonte provide an interactive lecture on deciphering food labels. They’ll discuss how to identify certified food labels, what to watch out for and why it is important to know where food comes from.

The presentation takes place Tuesday, March 12, at 11 a.m., at the Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Those interested may reserve a seat by calling Paula at 978-374-2390, ext. 3916.

Comments are closed.