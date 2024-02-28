Reading Food Labels—Haverhill Council on Aging Explains What it All Means

Those who read food labels and wonder what words like organic, grass-fed and non-GMO really mean have a chance to learn during a talk sponsored by the Haverhill Council on Aging.

AgeSpan’s Leigh Hartwell and Mariely Almonte provide an interactive lecture on deciphering food labels. They’ll discuss how to identify certified food labels, what to watch out for and why it is important to know where food comes from.

The presentation takes place Tuesday, March 12, at 11 a.m., at the Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Those interested may reserve a seat by calling Paula at 978-374-2390, ext. 3916.