Methuen Democrats to Elect State Convention Delegates at Caucus March 11

Methuen Democrats plan to meet online to elect 24 delegates and five alternates to represent Methuen at the 2024 State Democratic Convention.

The Methuen Democratic Caucus takes place Monday, March 11, beginning at 6 p.m., via Zoom. The caucus is open to all registered Democrats and the Methuen City Democratic Committee I encouraging participation. Delegates will be divided equally between men and women, and all ballots will be written and by voice voting. Youth, minorities and people with disabilities not elected as delegates or alternates may apply to be “add-on” delegates at the caucus or by visiting massdems.org/convention.

The 2024 State Democratic Convention takes place Saturday, June 1, at the DCU Center in Worcester to choose a nominee for the U.S. Senate and to elect Democrats across the Commonwealth and the nation.

Those interested in caucus participating must register in advance here. After registering, they will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.