MakeIT Haverhill Offers Free Computer Classes in April and May; Free Chromebooks for Grads

WHAV News Staff By |

Chromebooks, similar to what is shown here, are used by students. (Courtesy photograph.)

As part of its mission, WHAV provides information and resources targeting health and wellness, food insecurity, after-school programs, education and housing to residents of Greater Haverhill and the Merrimack Valley. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other announcements, click on the image.

MakeIT Haverhill is registering those interested in taking free basic and intermediate computer classes during April and May.

Classes take place over eight weeks, starting in April and ending in May, and include Computer Basics, taught in English or Spanish, and Intermediate, taught in English. Classes are open to anyone ages 16 years or older regardless of city or town where they live. Graduating students receive a new Chromebook to keep thanks to our partnership with Tech Goes Home.

Registration takes place Monday, March 4, from 4-6 p.m., at MakeIT Haverhill, 301 Washington St., Haverhill. Classes in Computer Basics take place Tuesdays, April 2-May 21, in English from 4-6 p.m., and, in Spanish, from 6-8 p.m. Intermediate classes take place Mondays, April 1-May 20, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Comments are closed.