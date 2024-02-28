MakeIT Haverhill Offers Free Computer Classes in April and May; Free Chromebooks for Grads

MakeIT Haverhill is registering those interested in taking free basic and intermediate computer classes during April and May.

Classes take place over eight weeks, starting in April and ending in May, and include Computer Basics, taught in English or Spanish, and Intermediate, taught in English. Classes are open to anyone ages 16 years or older regardless of city or town where they live. Graduating students receive a new Chromebook to keep thanks to our partnership with Tech Goes Home.

Registration takes place Monday, March 4, from 4-6 p.m., at MakeIT Haverhill, 301 Washington St., Haverhill. Classes in Computer Basics take place Tuesdays, April 2-May 21, in English from 4-6 p.m., and, in Spanish, from 6-8 p.m. Intermediate classes take place Mondays, April 1-May 20, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.