Merrimack Valley Chamber Urges Residents to Take a ‘Leap of Kindness’ on Feb. 29

The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce is urging residents to use Thursday’s Leap Day to take a “Leap of Kindness” by donating time or resources to a charity, senior or first responder.

Leap Year adds a 29th day to February and Leap of Kindness Day was invented by the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., in 2016. In 2020, more than 200 communities in the U.S., Canada and Ireland participated.

Employers and employees are asked to donate “time, talent, and treasure to support local nonprofits, seniors, first responders, health care workers, veterans, animal shelters, etc.”

Specifically, the Saratoga County Chamber suggests using the extra day to make a donation to a nonprofit organization; take a coworker, family member or friend for a meal and tip big; write and deliver a thank you note to someone who has made a positive difference; volunteer for a local charity; and leave a positive online review for a favorite local business.