Haverhill Schools’ Pediatrician Maddox to Provide Drug Misuse Stats to HOPE Task Force

Dr. John L. Maddox, Haverhill Public Schools’ pediatrician, is scheduled to provide an update on efforts to secure a Drug Free Community Grant during tomorrow’s meeting of the mayor’s Haverhill Overdose Prevention and Education—HOPE—Task Force.

Maddox will report on the four core measures—alcohol, marijuana, tobacco and prescription drug misuse—that grant award recipients must collect and the data being collected by Haverhill schools.

The HOPE Task Force meets Wednesday, Feb. 28, 4 p.m., at the Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., second floor.

Besides the report, said HOPE Program Director Charlie Manzi, Pridestar Trinity EMS will provide an overdose report for January.