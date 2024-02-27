Finegold to Introduce Resolution Thursday Remembering Late Sen. Susan Tucker

The state Senate will remember late Sen. Susan C. Tucker and honor her legacy Thursday.

Tucker of Andover died last November at age 79. She served as a state representative from 1982 to 1992 and then as a state senator from 1999 to 2011. Her successor, Sen. Barry R. Finegold will deliver a resolution and personal remarks at the beginning of the Feb. 29 session at 1 p.m.

Friends of Tucker will gather following the adjournment of session.

Tucker represented Andover, Lawrence, Dracut, and Tewksbury. Finegold represents the since enlarged district which includes Andover, Amesbury, Haverhill, Merrimac, North Andover, Tewksbury and Wilmington.