Developer Seeks Haverhill Council Approval for Eight One-Bedroom Apartments in Historic District

Haverhill city councilors tonight will consider approving plans to construct eight, one-bedroom apartments above two storefronts in a building within the Washington Street Historic District.

The property, in the Adams Building at 38-42 Washington St. in downtown Haverhill, was for many years the home of the Rosen family’s Modern Paint and Hardware store. The three-story, Italianate-style building was constructed in 1882 after the Great Fire of the same year.

According to attorney Robert D. Harb, representing Rob Landry of Four Points Property Management, two apartments are to be set aside as affordable rental units to comply with the city’s Inclusionary Zoning ordinance, adopted last fall.

“The proposed project represents an excellent development consistent with all of the goals of the city to revitalize the downtown,’ said Economic Development and Planning Director William Pillsbury Jr. in a letter to city councilors.

The first floor currently houses Wang’s Brothers Spirits and Le Posh Salon & Spa.

Because there is no adjacent parking, the developer proposes to lease eight spaces with an initial term of five years at 27 Essex St.

