Eammon’s Heart, Haverhill Police, Pridestar Trinity EMS Join Forces to Avert Opioid Deaths

Eammon’s Heart Foundation for Recovery and Prevention, working with Haverhill Police and Pridestar Trinity EMS, is launching the PEACE Project, aimed at combating the opioid crisis through Narcan distribution.

Narcan is described as a critical tool in reversing opioid overdoses, and its availability and accessibility can mean the difference between life and death. Through the Leave Behind Narcan program, emergency responders from Pridestar Trinity EMS will carry Narcan kits on calls, leaving them with individuals at risk of overdose or their caregivers, ensuring that this lifesaving medication is within reach when most needed.

“Our mission is clear—to drive opioid-related deaths to zero in Haverhill and beyond. By equipping individuals and families with Narcan, we are taking a significant step towards realizing this vision,” said Eammon’s Heart Founder Helen Sheehan.

The PEACE Project seeks to empower communities by educating and supporting families and individuals facing substance use disorders. It will provide essential resources and training to prevent overdoses, offering hope and support to those in need. By equipping community members with lifesaving Narcan kits and the knowledge to use them, the PEACE Project aims to significantly reduce the tragic loss of life associated with substance misuse.

Pridestar Trinity EMS Senior Vice President Corporate Strategies John Chemaly said, “By joining forces with Eammon’s Heart and the Haverhill Police, we are not just responding to emergencies, we are working to prevent them. Our goal is to see a community that is educated on the uses and availability of Narcan as well as continuing efforts to support those families or individuals who are battling the addiction of opioids.”

Mayor Melinda E. Barrett thanked the coalition for “working together to get Narcan and resources for recovery out to those individuals and families in the community that need it most. This initiative will keep people alive.” Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone added, “This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to safeguarding our community from the devastating effects of the opioid epidemic. We are determined to make a difference through education, support and direct action.”