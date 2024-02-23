Army National Guard, State DDS, Others at MakeIT Haverhill Job Fair Feb. 29

The Massachusetts Army National Guard, Hilltop School and state Department of Developmental Services are some those participating in MakeIT Haverhill’s upcoming job fair.

Representatives of the Army National Guard will be on hand to let participants know how to get paid while gaining useful skills and receiving benefits while serving the community. The Department of Developmental Services is seeking direct care workers and Hilltop School seeks EEC-certified teachers and teacher aides, specifically infant/toddler aides, teachers and lead teachers.

Other employers are U.S. Postal Service, Community Action, Greater Lawrence Family Health Center, ABC Home Healthcare, Covenant Health for Penacook Place and Mary Immaculate and Opportunity Works.

In addition, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Off-Base Transition Training and MassHire offer career development services and the Haverhill Public Health Department offers free blood pressure and glucose testing. Translation assistance will be provided for Spanish and Haitian Creole speakers.

The job fair takes place Thursday, Feb. 29, from 4-6 p.m., at 301 Washington St., Haverhill.