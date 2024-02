The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce is having a Networking Breakfast at 505 Sutton in North Andover.

The session features networking, continental breakfast and business card drawing for door prizes.

It takes place Friday, March 8, from 8-9:15 a.m., at 505 Sutton, 495 Sutton St., North Andover. Admission is $10 for members and $15 for non-members. Registration may be made online at MerrimackValleyChamber.com or by calling 978-686-0900.