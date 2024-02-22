Friday is Deadline for ‘LGBTQ+ Elders in an Ever-Changing World’ Workshop Proposals

This Friday is the deadline for submitting workshop proposals for 13th Annual Virtual Conference, “LGBTQ+ Elders in an Ever-Changing World,” taking place in June.

All workshop proposals are welcomed, particularly those that focus on this year’s theme, “Bridges to Belonging: Fostering Inclusivity and Identity in LGBTQ+ Aging.” The conference is a joint effort of the LGBTQIA+ Aging Project/Fenway Health, AgeSpan and LGBTQ+ Senior Social Connection, Salem State University School of Social Work and Good Shepherd Community Care.

The conference addresses the aging issues of older persons and caregivers of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer/Questioning communities and their allies. It is intended for consumers, social services, educators, researchers and public policy makers, as well as service and healthcare professionals who support and work with LGBTQ+ older adults and caregivers.

The submission deadline is Friday, Feb. 23, at 5 p.m. The form may be downloaded from here.

The conference takes place Thursday, June 20, from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. with nine workshops planned and a keynote presentation by Robyn Ochs, a speaker, grassroots activist and editor of Bi Women Quarterly and two anthologies: the 42-country collection “Getting Bi: Voices of Bisexuals Around the World” and “recognize: The Voices of Bisexual Men.”