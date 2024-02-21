Whittier Birthplace’s Virtual Lecture Series Looks at Whittier Covered Bridge Thursday

Kim Varney Chandler, author of “Covered Bridges of New Hampshire,” shares the history of the Whittier Covered Bridge in Ossipee, N.H., during an online talk Thursday sponsored by Haverhill’s Whittier Birthplace.

The bridge, built around 1870 and presumably by Jacob Berry, is one of 22 Paddleford truss bridges remaining in the world. The 133-foot covered bridge, which appears on the National Register of Historic Places, was saved from demolition more than once and remains an integral part of the Ossipee community.

The talk, part of Whittier Birthplace’s Virtual Lecture Series, takes place Thursday, Feb. 22, from 7-8 p.m., via Zoom. Prior registration is required at WhittierBirthplace.org. There is a suggested donation of $10 per household.