Former Haverhill Police Officer Samuel J. ‘Sammy’ Bonnell Dies at 82

Samuel J. “Sammy” Bonnell, 82, husband of Mary Ellen (Quirke) Bonnell of Haverhill, passed away with his loving wife of 55 years by his side on Thursday, Feb. 8, at the Hannah Duston Healthcare Center in Haverhill after a lengthy illness.

Bonnell was born in Haverhill to the late Francis and Elizabeth (Zangari) Bonnell. He attended Haverhill High School with the class of 1959, after which he served in the U.S. Marine Corps and then went on to become a graduate from Northern Essex Community College, graduating with honors in the Criminal Justice program.

For over 23 years, he proudly served the City of Haverhill as a patrolman and detective. He was a notary public and also served as an Essex County deputy sheriff and constable for the City of Haverhill. Bonnell was also a member of the Sons of Italy, Haverhill.

In his younger years, he was a talented dancer and singer. His enjoyments included being a DJ at local dance competitions, as well as singing with his sister, Marlene. As his family grew, they traveled, taking yearly vacations to Disney World and spent many summers at the Cape and Salisbury Beach. In addition, he and his wife enjoyed traveling to Europe and Las Vegas. Sammy was an excellent cook and loved making Italian meals for family and friends and watching the Patriots play at his home in Groveland. He was known for his generosity, clever wit, great sense of humor and was referred to as “The Bonz” by many close friends.

Sammy will be remembered fondly as a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife Mary Ellen (Quirke) Bonnell of Haverhill, his daughter Gwen (Bonnell) Zappala and her husband Steve of Groveland, and his cherished granddaughter Evie Zappala and several nieces, nephews, close cousins and friends. Sammy was predeceased by his son Sean Bonnell and his sisters Lorna Charoux, Marlene Abrahams and Crystal Allard.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a graveside service Saturday, April 27, at 1 p.m., in Linwood Cemetery, Mill Street, Haverhill. Arrangements are in the care of the Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home, 486 Main St., Haverhill.