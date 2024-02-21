Attorney General Hosts First Community Action Hours Saturday in Lawrence

The public is invited Saturday to learn about help and resources available from the state attorney general’s office during Community Action Hours Saturday in Lawrence.

In the first in a series of community outreach programs, Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell’s Community Engagement Division and Consumer Advocacy and Response Division staff will present information in both English and Spanish. Her office, according to the attorney general’s website, protects consumers, combats fraud and corruption, investigates and prosecutes crime and protects the environment, workers and civil rights.

Community Action Hours take place Saturday, Feb. 24, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence St., Lawrence. Similar sessions will take place elsewhere in May and September.