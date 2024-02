Pentucket Regional School District’s annual Pentucket Music Virtual Recital takes place online next week.

Performances from Pentucket Regional Middle and High School Band, choir, orchestra, percussion and jazz students with a special appearance from the Pentucket Regional Middle and High School Faculty Rock Band.

The virtual recital takes place Tuesday, Feb. 27, 7 p.m., on the Pentucket Music YouTube channel @pentucketbands. The show will also remain available on the YouTube channel.