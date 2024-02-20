National Grid Available Thursday in Haverhill for Those Who Need Help with Energy Bills

National Grid plans to have customer advocates on hand Thursday to help residents manage their energy bills or obtain assistance paying.

Representatives will discuss such options as discount rate, payment plans, budget billing and the utility’s Arrears Management Program Thursday, Feb. 22, from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill.

No appointment is needed, but residents are advised to bring benefit cards and/or program acceptance letters if they receive SNAP, MassHealth, SSI or WIC in order to enroll in the discount rate program.