Atkinson Garden Club Plans ‘Petals and Palettes’ March 22-23

Atkinson Garden Club is having its “Petals and Palettes” flower and art exhibit in March.

Flower arrangements will be presented by award-winning designers who will interpret the works of local artists.

The show takes place Friday, March 22, from 1-7 p.m., and Saturday, March 23, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., at Atkinson Resort and Country Club, 85 Country Club Drive, Atkinson. Tickets are $10 for those ages 16 and up and are available at the door.

Proceeds will help fund the club’s educational programs and scholarship. This year, the Atkinson Garden Club will award a $1,500 scholarship to an Atkinson resident graduating in 2024 from any high school. Applications are available at atkinsongardenclub.org or the Kimball Library and the deadline is Wednesday, May 1.

Those seeking additional information may call Marnie Finn at 603-489-1380.

